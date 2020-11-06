Group vandalizes Trump supporter’s property over hanging Biden effigy

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A group of people vandalized the car and home of a Trump supporter who hung a “Sleepy Joe” effigy from a tree on their property.

The Brentwood, California resident has since removed the effigy, which was supposed to be Joe Biden. They also have police cars stationed outside their residence.

Police in Brentwood were able to convince Harvey to take down the Biden effigy after the negative attention on social media. And off.

Video shows a group of people attempting to destroy Harvey’s property. One person can be seen jumping onto the side of Harvey’s SUV and kicking it with their foot, and trying to pull off the sideview mirror.

And the protesters weren’t trying to keep it hidden.

“Yeah everyone has freedom of speech, but to go that far, it’s hate speech at that point,” one protester told KRON4 regarding the hanging Biden. He also said Harvey had driven around with Confederate flags before.

Neighbors say the Trump supporter, identified as Eric Harvey, enjoys the attention of these public displays.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney says the display does not warrant criminal charges.

