Guaranteed income applications now open for Oakland low-income families

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland program providing guaranteed income for select families is accepting applications through the end of June.

Oakland Resilient Families is a collaboration between non-profits UpTogether and Mayors for a Guaranteed Income.

They are choosing 600 low-income families to give $500 a month for 18 months.

Only families that live within the area of the map below are eligible to apply for the first phase – the deadline is June 30th at 5 p.m. Here’s a link to the online application.

Families living in the area with a low income and at least one child under 18, regardless of documentation status, can apply.

300 families will be selected in this phase, and then another phase will launch later this summer for the second batch of 300 families. The second phase will be open to low-income families throughout the city, officials said.

“For many of our low-income residents in East Oakland an additional $500 means having enough money to purchase healthy groceries, pay for proper child-care, maintain adequate housing, and/or secure other tools that will not only economically advance their families but our community as a whole,” said Councilmember Treva Reid. “In our continuous effort to create a thriving East Oakland, I look forward to realizing this pilot’s intended socioeconomic impact.”

Low income is defined as at or below 50% of the area median income, which is about $61,650 per year for a family of 3, according to officials.

“Poverty is not a personal failure, it is a policy failure,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said. “Guaranteed income presents one of the most promising tools for systems change, racial equity, and economic mobility we’ve seen in decades. We’re proud to begin the first phase of Oakland Resilient Families, which we believe will add to the growing body of evidence that the time has come for a guaranteed income at the federal level.”

Phase 1 families will be contacted mid-July if they were selected for the pilot.