MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Soon, some low-income families in Mountain View will be getting a helping hand. A new program will dole out a couple hundred dollars every month for two years to those who need it most.

The guaranteed income pilot program called Elevate MV launched Thursday. The Mountain View city staff has worked on it all year long.

One hundred sixty-six families who apply will be randomly selected to receive $500 per month for the next two years. To be eligible they have to meet the following criteria:

Mountain View resident

Make below 30% of the area median income ($50,550 per year for a family of four)

Parent or custodial caretaker for at least one child below the age of 18, or pregnant at the time of the application.

Immigration status and housing are not factors.

“These are direct cash payments, no strings attached. They will have autonomy to spend the money as they please, to manage their own finances based on thier own needs,” said Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez.

People can apply starting Friday at 8 a.m. on the City of Mountain View’s website. They have until Sep. 25 to submit. Once selected, the first payments will go out sometime in mid-December.