(KRON) — The City of Alameda is offering a guaranteed income program for low-income households. The application process for “Rise Up Alameda” begins Friday morning at 9 a.m. on the program’s website or in-person.

The two-year program will provide $1,000 a month to 150 Alameda households selected at random. Those who apply must be over 18 years old, an Alameda resident and have a household income at or below 50 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).

The chart, provided by the pilot program, shows the AMI per household size.

Household Size

(number of people) Income Limit

(50% AMI) 1 $51,800 2 $59,200 3 $66,600 4 $73,950 5 $79,900 6 $85,800 7 $91,700 8 $97,650

Multilingual application support and computer access will be provided by the city at the Alameda Free Library, Mastick Center and Alameda Point Collaborative.

The application period ends at 9 a.m. on Sept. 18.

“The goals of Rise Up Alameda are to reduce economic instability for program participants, help to change local narratives and perceptions surrounding poverty and the provision of public benefits and help to support and inform the larger discussion regarding public benefits and anti-poverty policies,” the program’s website states.