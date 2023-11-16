(KRON) — A former correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin who pleaded guilty to six counts of sexually abusing women inmates and one count of making false statements to the U.S. Department of Justice was sentenced to 8 years in prison on Wednesday, according to the DOJ.

Andrew Jones, 36, of Clovis, pleaded guilty to the seven charges on Aug. 17. In his plea agreement, the Department of Justice said Jones admitted to sexually abusing prisoners between July 2020 and June 2021 in multiple places near the FCI Dublin kitchen where he worked as a supervisor in the Food Services Department.

U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers sentenced Jones to 96 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release after the prison term ends.

“Jones participated in a culture of sexual abuse of female inmates at FCI Dublin that included the Warden, the Chaplain, and other employees, and he like them has now been held to account for his heinous acts,” said Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz in a statement.

Jones is one of eight FCI Dublin employees who have been charged for federal crimes involving sexual misconduct in the past three years. He is the fourth to be sentenced.

A hearing on Feb. 8, 2024, will consider possible restitution from Jones.