GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A Guerneville man was sentenced to eight years in prison for an unprovoked attack on a 66-year-old man, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. David Bowen Farwell, 35, was convicted of felony assault and resisting arrest on February 3.

The victim was an elderly man who was known for entertaining locals and tourists by playing a Yamaha Wind Controller in front of an ice cream shop, the D.A. said. Over Labor Day weekend in 2021, Farwell took the victim’s horn while he was setting up to play and then attacked him.

Farwell kicked the victim in the chest and threw punches at his head. The victim fell down, hit his head on the pavement and lost consciousness, according to the D.A. Bystanders came to help the victim and called 9-1-1. Farwell actively resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody.

Farwell also committed a residential burglary in Sonoma County in 2011. His criminal history contributed to his prison sentence, which was the maximum allowed, per the D.A.