Guide to using public transit to Warriors’ home opener at Chase Center

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, the Golden State Warriors championship banners hang above the seating and basketball court at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors will play the Brooklyn Nets at home Thursday night, March 12, 2020, in the first NBA game without fans since the outbreak of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — It’s game day, Dub Nation!

The Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday night for their home opener at Chase Center.

And with it being the first regular-season game at Chase Center with no COVID-19 capacity limits in nearly 600 days, fans are encouraged to plan ahead.

Whether you’re driving to Chase Center or taking public transit, it’s important to be prepared.

Parking

The parking garages closest to Chase Center (Mercedes-Benz Garage, 99 Warriors Way and Warriors Way Garage, 150 Warriors Way) are full for this event.

However, there are other options for those choosing to drive.

Additional neighborhood parking options are available.

At last check, the following lots are still available to park at:

18 Vermont St. – $20 (0.9 mi away)

48 Vermont St. – $20 (0.9 mi away)

910 Brannan St. – $22 (0.9 mi away)

450 5th St. – $15 (1 mi away)

Tap here for more parking options.

SF Muni

Fans can ride Muni for free. Your ticket to the game is also your all-day Muni ticket.

Muni KT Line trains provide service to/from downtown San Francisco and Embarcadero BART Station

The UCSF/Chase Center (16th Street) K Ingleside/T Third and S Shuttle stop is located on 3rd Street

On event days, Muni Route 78X provides express shuttles service to/from 16th St Mission BART to Chase Center before and after the event. This shuttle stop is located on 3rd St near Illinois

Photo: Chase Center

Photo: Chase Center

Photo: Chase Center

Photo: Chase Center

Muni Route 22 serves as a connection to 16th St Mission BART. This stop is located on 3rd and Gene Friend Way

Muni Route 15 serves as a connection to Montgomery St BART. This stop is located on 3rd and Warriors Way

Find more info about Muni service here.

BART

Fans can also use BART to help get them to Chase Center.

You can take BART to the Embarcadero Station or 16th St Mission Station.

Photo: Chase Center

Muni service connects to Chase Center from these stations (Embarcadero to KT line) and express bus (16th St Mission to Route 78X) before and after the game.

BART operates until midnight Monday through Saturday and until 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Find more info about BART service here.

Caltrain

The San Francisco Caltrain Station at 4th and King St. is the last station stop and serves all trains

Caltrain to Chase Center via Muni: Transfer from Caltrain station to Muni T Third platform (located across the street on 4th between King St. and Berry St.) and take Muni to the UCSF/Chase Center stop

Photo: Chase Center

Caltrain to Chase Center by Foot: Walk along 4th St. and turn left on Gene Friend Way to Chase Center (about 15-20 minutes)

Trains will be timed to coordinate with the end time for games at Chase Center. Chase Center will announce last trains so fans have the opportunity to safely travel back home to the Peninsula/South Bay

More on Caltrain transit conditions here.

Ride Share

There are multiple pick-up and drop-off zones located within one block of Chase Center.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.