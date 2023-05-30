SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A jury convicted a man of first-degree murder on Tuesday for beating a San Francisco woman with a baseball bat during a live Zoom meeting and lighting her on fire, prosecutors said.

Min Jian Guan, 63, of San Francisco, was also convicted of elder abuse for the 79-year-old victim’s death.

In the summer of 2020, Yu Qin Sun was inside her home in the Richmond District participating in a Zoom video call for a class held virtually. Sun was attacked by her roommate mid-Zoom, according to prosecutors.

“Mr. Guan beat a 79-year-old woman with a baseball bat and lit her on fire while she was still alive. The beating was partially captured on Zoom and seen by a witness participating in a virtual class with the victim. (The witness) reported seeing the victim get knocked down and hit,” the District Attorney’s Office wrote.

Homicide detectives arrested Guan on June 17, 2020.

“The defendant targeted a vulnerable 79-year-old with a campaign of abuse and harassment culminating in her death,” said Assistant District Attorney Leigh Frazier.

The guilty verdict followed a jury trial. “This was a horrific and brutal killing. While nothing can bring the victim back to her family, I hope that this verdict brings them a sense of closure and justice,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Tuesday.

Victim Advocate Maria Reynoso worked closely with the victim’s family throughout the case.

Guan has remained in custody since his arrest. He faces 25 years to life in state prison when he is sentenced on June 16.