SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — A guitar teacher was arrested and is facing multiple counts involving acts committed against a child student, the San Ramon Police Department (SRPD) announced Friday in a press release. The suspect, identified as 69-year-old Vallejo resident Rex Lee Bell, was arrested Thursday for the following counts:

Nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 years

Nine counts of enhancement for prior sex convictions

Two counts of sexual offender violation

Bell, a registered sex offender, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, police said. As of Friday morning, he is in custody with a bail set at $9,950,000.

After Bell was arrested, San Ramon police served a search warrant at his Vallejo residence. Additional evidence against Bell was found there.

Vehicle associated with Bell’s business (San Ramon Police Department)

Bell is the owner and lead instructor of a business that offers private lessons to over 30 cities in the Bay Area, according to the release. San Ramon police say they are concerned there may be more victims.

SRPD says anyone with more information about this case is asked to call the San Ramon Valley 911 Communication Center at 925-973-2779 or contact Detective McKinney at bmckinney@sanramon.ca.gov or Lieutenant Williams at twilliams@sanramon.ca.gov