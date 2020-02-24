Gun battle in Vallejo caught on camera; search on for gunman

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are searching for a gunman who opened fire in a busy intersection.

The incident happened back in November on Redwood Parkway and was also caught on camera.

You can see in the video one car pulls up and parks.

Police say Alfonzo Blake got out of that car, then ran toward the street and started shooting at another car.

A nearby business owner says at least one person started shooting back.

“The guy just leaves the cross street, they just shoot him… and the guy shoots back again, and they shoot my glass, glass broken,” the business owner said.

A warrant is out for Blake’s arrest.

There were nearly 200 shootings in Vallejo last year.

