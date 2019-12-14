Gun buy-back held in San Francisco to reduce gun violence in neighborhoods

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The city of San Francisco is working to get guns off the street.

The San Francisco Police Department and a nonprofit, United Playaz, are hosting a gun buy-back event Saturday to help reduce gun violence in San Francisco neighborhoods.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1038 Howard Street.

Previous buy-back events have collected hundreds of guns, rifles and assault weapons.

If you bring a handgun, you will receive $100 and an assault weapon equals $200.

