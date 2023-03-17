SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An argument between two men on an SFO-bound BART train approaching Embarcadero Station on Thursday night resulted in a gun being discharged aboard the train, BART police said. The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

During the argument, one man produced a handgun and pistol whipped the other man. It was at that point that the gun went off. The bullet grazed the other man’s head.

The approaching train was intercepted by officers, but they were unable to locate the suspect of the victim, according to BART police. Surveillance video was pulled to determine what occurred. A man believed to be the victim was located by the San Francisco Police Department at 10:45 p.m. at 16th Street Station. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has not been located. BART police say the incident is under investigation.