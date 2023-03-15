SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A firearm was found after two students got into an altercation Wednesday afternoon at James Denman Middle School, according to the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD). Around 12:23 p.m., officers responded to the incident at the middle school on 241 Oneida Ave.

After the altercation between the two students, a school staff member found the firearm. Police then confiscated the gun at the scene. The two students involved were detained.

The weapon was never discharged, according to San Francisco Unified School District’s Twitter.

As of 3:30 p.m., there are no reports of injuries, SFPD said. Officers remain on campus to continue their investigation.

James Denman Middle School is located next to Balboa High School. The middle school is approximately a five-minute walk from the Balboa Park BART station.

There was another incident involving a weapon at a Bay Area middle school. A stabbing happened at Sunrise Middle School in San Jose, KRON reported earlier on Wednesday. Police said a 15-year-old student suffered a non-life-threatening injury from the stabbing; the suspect was booked into juvenile hall.