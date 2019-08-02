‘Gun violence needs to stop’: Family of 6-year-old killed in Gilroy gathers for vigil

SAN JOSE (KRON) — In front of San Jose City Hall Thursday night, the family of 6-year-old Stephen Romero stood in a circle, holding hands, praying and remembering the three victims of Sunday’s shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

“There have been so many vigils over the past few days but this one is unique in that it’s just the family of 6-year-old Stephen Romero coming together to love on one another, to lean on each other and to be there together to help each other heal,” said the boy’s cousin, George Veloz.

Together with their families, young children and adults stood close and hugging one another.

“Stephen was like just an innocent little boy. He didn’t deserve none of this,” Veloz said.

Those at the vigil were lighting candles and holding signs.

One of the signs said, “One child’s life is worth more than all the guns on earth.”

“Gun violence needs to stop,” Veloz said. “So families don’t feel the pain when stuff like this happens.”

Stephen’s family hopes vigils like these help spread love and stop gun violence.

