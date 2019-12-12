Gun violence prevention group, San Francisco police team up for gun buyback event

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This weekend, the San Francisco Police Department and United Playaz, a youth gun violence prevention program, are working together to get guns off the street.

United Playaz is holding a gun buyback event this Saturday, hoping to stop senseless violence.

This event comes just months after United Playaz lost one of their own members to a cause they actively fight against.

Fifteen-year-old Day’vonn Hann was shot and killed in the Mission District earlier this year.

He would’ve turned 16 last week.

Day’vonn was one of the kids that went out and did the outreach work and unfortunately he lost his life to the same thing that he stood up for — ending senseless gun violence.

The suspected killer or killers led San Francisco Police on a car chase but eventually got away.

Now five months later, the suspects are still out there.

Hann was a leader in his community.

“No leads on it. I don’t know what type of investigation they’re doing and unfortunately there’s a lot of other murders that have occurred in san Francisco since this time,” said Rudy Corpuz Jr., executive director of United Playaz.

Corpuz says deaths like Hann’s are the reason they actively fight against gun violence.

On Saturday, they’re holding a gun buyback event with police to try to get some of the deadly weapons off the streets.

“In 2018 we was able to get 244 guns,” he said. “Twenty-five of them were assault rifles. We even had someone bring a rocket launcher.”

Corpuz Jr. says the guns are destroyed and transformed into artwork.

Now it’s his and the nonprofit’s mission to make sure less families lose their loved ones to gun violence.

“I’m a survivor of gun violence myself. I have been shot at. I have friends and family members who were actually murdered behind gun violence and in san Francisco one murders too many,” he said.

The gun buyback event is Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at united playaz.

That address is 1038 Howard Street in San Francisco.

They’re offering $100 dollars for handguns and $200 dollars for assault weapons.

