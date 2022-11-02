OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland Police Department patrol car was hit by a gunshot Tuesday and the department is investigating, it has confirmed to KRON4 in a statement. No officers were injured in the shooting, according to an OPD spokesperson.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 1 shortly before 3:45 p.m., the spokesperson said. The shooting was in the 7700 block of International Boulevard. Officers notified the OPD Communications Division that their marked patrol vehicle had been hit by a gunshot.

Additional officers responded to the scene for a follow up investigation, OPD told KRON4. Anyone with any information related to the incident is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.