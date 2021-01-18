Gunman arrested after hostage incident at East Bay Starbucks

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A 29-year-old Hayward man was taken into custody Monday after a hostage incident at a Starbucks in Discovery Bay.

Deputies say Lamont Lomack has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for multiple charges including carrying a loaded firearm, brandishing a firearm, and parole violation charges.

Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team responded to multiple reports of a person pointing a gun in the Starbucks on the 14800 block of Highway 4.

According to the press release, one customer ran into one of the bathroom during the situation, locked the door, and called Sheriff’s Dispatch.

At the scene, the Lomack was initially non-compliant, but eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

A loaded handgun was found in one of the bathrooms.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600.

