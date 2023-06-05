(KRON) — A chaotic and violent chain of events unfolded Sunday afternoon on Fruitvale Avenue in Oakland.

The chaos began with an armed carjacking just before 3:34 p.m. A group of victims arrived home in their car when they were confronted by two gunmen, police said.

“The armed individuals pointed their firearms at the victims,” the Oakland Police Department Officer Darryl Rodgers wrote. The thieves stole the victims’ car, but they didn’t make it very far.

“Moments later, the armed individuals were involved in a vehicle collision,” Rodgers wrote. After the thieves crashed the stolen car on Fruitvale Avenue, another person fired several shots at them.

Video shot by a witness shows the stolen car littered with bullet holes, including two bullet holes through the driver’s side window.

“All involved individuals fled the area after the incident. It is unknown at this time if anyone was struck by gunfire,” Rodgers wrote.

No arrests were made.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at 510-238-3326 or 510-238-3426.