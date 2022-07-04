EMERYVILLE (KRON) – A person was shot at the 76 gas station in Emeryville early Sunday, adjacent to the 24-hour Denny’s.

The shooting happened at 4:03 a.m. at the 1700 block of Powell Street, according to a Facebook post from the Emeryville Police Department.

“Officers arrived and located a vehicle which had been shot multiple times,” the Facebook post stated. “Officers provided medical aid to the victim, and they were transported to a local hospital. At this point in the investigation, it appears to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be an active threat to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 510-596-3700. The case number is 2207-0106.