(KRON) — Two men were arrested in a San Jose mobile home park bust in which eight firearms and a large amount of drugs were seized, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office announced. On Tuesday, members of the Santa Clara County Gun Violence Task Force (GVTF) executed a search warrant at a location on Ford Road in San Jose.

During the raid, GVTF members discovered illegal firearms, illegally modified assault rifles, machine guns, body armor, bulk quantities of ammunition and a large quantity of drugs.

Items recovered included:

2 AK-style assault rifles, suspected machine guns

2 AR-style semi-automatic rifles, with one a ghost assault rifle

1 ghost pistol

1 pistol with an obliterated serial number

2 handguns

Thousands of rounds of ammuntion

Drugs for sale that included fentanyl, 2,000-plus MDMA pills, cocaine, marijuana

More than $10,000 in cash

Two San Jose men — John Phan, 33, and Calvin Le, 25 — were arrested and will be arraigned Thursday afternoon. Phan, according to police, is an armed prohibited felon.

The significant cache of guns and drugs was found in the midst of a mobile home park.

“This is a county that is still healing from mass shootings and reeling from two baby girls who were poisoned with opioids,” Santa Clara DA Jeff Rosen said. “Our task force is actively and energetically looking for the people selling weaponry to killers and drugs that are lethal. Our task force is finding them and – if I have anything to say about it – they are going to jail.”

Phan and Le are facing a litany of felony weapon and drug charges, according to the DA.