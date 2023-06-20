(KRON) — A routine traffic stop in Hayward led to one arrest and the seizure of a handgun and suspected narcotics, the Hayward Police Department said Tuesday. During the traffic stop, a motorist who was pulled over for a moving violation exhibited signs of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The driver also told officers he had a handgun and drugs inside the car, police said. The driver was placed under arrest and the car was searched.

During the search, a loaded handgun and suspected narcotics, including suspected cocaine, were found. Drug sales paraphernalia was also found in the car.

Hayward police used the announcement of the arrest as an opportunity to report someone you suspect is driving under the influence and to not get behind the wheel if you are under the influence.