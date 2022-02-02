Strong, gusty winds felt across Bay Area

(BCN) — The National Weather Service reports that wind speeds topped 30 miles per hour Tuesday around the Bay, and forecast that a burst of even stronger wind is expected Wednesday morning.

The strongest winds Tuesday were recorded at 61 mph at elevations above 2,000 feet in two locations: in the mountains south of San Jose west of State Route 17 and in northern Sonoma County west of Cloverdale.

“Another bust of stronger winds is expected by Wednesday morning with higher gusts possible, especially in the higher terrain,” according to an update posted at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

The wind advisory remains in effect until Thursday morning.

