Gyms, hair salons in San Mateo County work to figure out how to operate outside

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – “This could last a week, this could last six months. We just don’t know, we’re gonna be prepared for anything,” Makenna Walls said.

Businesses, like gyms and hair salons, in San Mateo County are trying to figure out what to do now that they’ve been ordered to shutdown indoor operations.

This is all because the county is now on the state’s watchlist after an increase in coronavirus cases.

Employees of OrangeTheory Fitness in Pacifica put out equipment in their parking lot Monday for a trial run workout they will be offering clients starting Tuesday.

“You’ll be in your own individual station the entire time, we’re social distancing everyone. That way you’re making sure that you’re not gonna be closer to someone have any risk of anything we’re keeping the social distance guidelines,” Walls said.

The brand new gym had to delay it’s opening because of a coronavirus and had to shut down any kind of indoor activity again Sunday morning as San Mateo County was put on the state’s watchlist after a rise in cases.

Places of worship, offices for non essential businesses, personal care services like nail shops, barbershops and hair salons, and shopping malls are also having to move what operations they can outside or close up.

“It was definitely disappointing. with anything we’re gonna take it in stride, we’re gonna figure out what we can and bring a great work out to people,” Walls said.

The Elite Hair Salon at the Westlake Mall in Daly City pulled chairs out to the sidewalk so stylists could still cut hair.

But back in Pacifica at the Linda Mar Shopping Mall, the owner of the Obsession Salon and Spa came in to button in.

She’s not going to work outdoors for a number of reasons.

“It’s too windy here and it gets chilly and we have hair all over the parking lot. It’s gonna be terrible and I don’t think the owner will allow that,” Jeannette Smith said.

Plus, because she’s not allowed to use the chemicals needed for color or perms outside and she says she can’t survive on just haircuts alone.

