Gyms reopen outdoors in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gyms in San Francisco were allowed to reopen Wednesday, but like other businesses, it has to be outdoors.

At Fitness SF, weights and other fitness machines are outside behind a gate and under the freeway for their members to work off those pandemic pounds.

The fitness industry has been extremely frustrated with Mayor London Breed and the city of San Francisco believing they should have been allowed to reopen months ago. They say indoor training should be allowed, claiming there are private gyms in San Francisco that police officers and other city employees have been allowed to go to.

The city says indoor workouts could happen at the gyms on a limited basis by the end of the month.

Latest Stories: