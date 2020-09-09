Gyms to operate outdoors in San Francisco starting Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Fitness buffs in San Francisco will soon be able to hit the gym outside.

The city is allowing for gyms and fitness centers to operate outdoors starting tomorrow.

Unfortunately this coincides with another Spare the Air Alert, as wildfire smoke fills out skies.

Right now, one on one personal training is being allowed under the tent that protects the outdoor gym constructed at the Fitness SF SoMa location.

Starting Wednesday, this facility will be able to open up to members by appointment now that the city is allowing gyms and fitness centers to operate outdoors.

“I’m super excited, not many gyms are open in any capacity. I’m trying to stay in shape,” Cesar Cusik said.

“We’ve got freeways, elliptical, bikes, the whole thing, the whole 9 yards, a circuit everything that you expect to have an indoor gym under the big top outside,” Don Dickerson said.

While those at SF Fitness are happy to get back to helping people shed pandemic pounds.

They are frustrated that the city is still not allowing them to let their members indoors yet even though under the state’s guidelines they could be operating at 10% capacity.

“Governor Newsom put up the strictest protocols and regulations on our industry in the entire country and yet we’re still not open in San Francisco and there are people that rely on fitness we have people who fight cancer by working out we have people that suffer from substance abuse and this is their main weapon to remain sober,” Dickerson said.

The city says they remain committed to making decisions based on data and local conditions with COVID-19.

Right now, their goal is to allow for indoor use of gyms and fitness centers with limited capacity by the end of the month.

Unfortunately, the opening of outdoor gyms tomorrow coincides with yet another Spare the Air Alert driven by wildfire smoke but one gym enthusiast said that won’t stop him from getting back into his routine.

“Yep, that’s the only drawback hopefully this will blow off sometime soon,” Cusik said.

Those here say dealing with things like smokey air is one of the flaws of operating strictly outdoors but it’s another good thing they have a universal mask-wearing policy for everyone working out here.