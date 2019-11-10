‘Gypsy’ on stage in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The timeless six-time Tony Award-winning masterpiece ‘Gypsy’ is inspired by the 1957 memoirs of legendary burlesque artist Gypsy Rose Lee and focuses on her mother, Rose, whose name has become synonymous with “the ultimate show business mother.”

It follows the dreams and efforts of Rose to raise two daughters to perform onstage and casts an affectionate eye on the hardships of show business life.

‘Gypsy’ features music by Jules Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Actor Jade Shojaee and Gypsy Rose Lee’s son Erik Preminger joined KRON 4’s Marty Gonzalez to talk about the production.

Bay Area Musicals’ production of ‘Gypsy’ runs from November 9–December 8, 2019, at San Francisco’s Alcazar Theatre, 650 Geary St, San Francisco, CA.

