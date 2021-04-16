Here’s when the first H Mart in San Francisco is opening

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s finally happening!
Popular Korean grocery store H Mart revealed it will open its first San Francisco location on April 21.
Located at 3995 Alemany Boulevard, the new 42,000-square-foot store will offer an expansive range of Asian groceries, home goods, and other products.
It will also house a food hall with five stalls offering primarily Korean cuisine. Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette is also slated to open in the food hall at a later date.
Next Wednesday, the grand opening will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:50 a.m., with doors opening at 10 a.m. After that, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The new location was first announced in 2018.
H Mart has close to 100 stores across the United States, with two other local stores, both in San Jose.