Here’s when the first H Mart in San Francisco is opening

Bay Area

A man reaches for a prepared food item in a refrigerated display at the Super H Mart Asian grocery in Fairfax, Va., Monday, July 20, 2015. Classic Korean food items are showing up with more frequency on American menus and grocery shelves. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s finally happening!

Popular Korean grocery store H Mart revealed it will open its first San Francisco location on April 21.

Containers of Korean Ssamjang bean paste fill a shelf at the Super H Mart Asian grocery in Fairfax, Va., Monday, July 20, 2015. Classic Korean food items are showing up with more frequency on American menus and grocery shelves. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Located at 3995 Alemany Boulevard, the new 42,000-square-foot store will offer an expansive range of Asian groceries, home goods, and other products.

It will also house a food hall with five stalls offering primarily Korean cuisine. Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette is also slated to open in the food hall at a later date.

Next Wednesday, the grand opening will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:50 a.m., with doors opening at 10 a.m. After that, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Angie Reisfield, of Arlington, Va., holds a bag of Korean cucumbers she is buying at the Super H Mart Asian grocery in Fairfax, Va., Monday, July 20, 2015. Classic Korean food items are showing up with more frequency on American menus and grocery shelves. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

The new location was first announced in 2018.

H Mart has close to 100 stores across the United States, with two other local stores, both in San Jose.

