EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a man involved in a “hate-based incident” on Nov. 9, the El Cerrito Police Department announced Thursday. The suspect, who police say is a “habitual” shoplifter, allegedly punched a store employee and ran out of the business.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at an undisclosed business where the unidentified man was also verbally aggressive toward the employee, according to police. He used derogatory language based on the perceived gender of the employee.

A photo of the suspect (above) was released. El Cerrito police say if you have information about this incident, call 510-237-3233 or email investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.