Haight Ashbury Music Center closing its doors

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco icon is shutting down.

The Haight Ashbury Music Center is preparing to close its doors for good.

The store has been a fixture along Haight Street for decades specializing in musical instruments and equipment.

The center’s famous customers have included Jerry Garcia, Eddie Vedder, and Carlos Santana.

The store has had the same owner for 40 years and he tells KRON4 that rising rents and a slump in retail sales has forced him to make a tough decision.

“It came to a point where I had to make a really hard decision. I loved it. It was great and I still love it. It’s hard for me to let it go. It’s like my kid. If your kid gets married and goes away, you’re going to be upset, or goes to college. At one point I had to stop the bleeding because it’s bleeding pretty hard,” Massoud Badakhshan said.

The Haight Ashbury Music Center plans to hold a liquidation sale starting on Thursday.

This is not the only store that has closed recently in San Francisco.

The beloved Italian restaurant and deli, Lucca Ravioli Company, closed in at the end of April after 94 years in the Mission District.

Then in June, Mission Pie closed its doors after 12 years in business.