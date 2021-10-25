Haight-Ashbury shooting rattles community

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A shooting reported in San Francisco’s Haight Ashbury neighborhood has rattled the community, according to SF Supervisor Dean Preston.
“Just yesterday I walked the Haight talking with business owners, residents, and neighborhood leaders about public safety issues. Hours later, this shooting occurred, a terrible reminder of how much work we have to do to ensure that everyone feels safe in our neighborhoods,” Preston tweeted.
The shooting happened in the middle of the afternoon on Sunday.
Police say multiple shots were fired on Central, between Waller and Haight, Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.
Bullets hit multiple vehicles and the window of the Ritual Coffee Roasters on Haight Street.
According to SFPD, one victim was located and taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
No suspects have been identified, and information will be made available as investigators learn more.