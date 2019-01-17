Hail being reported in the East Bay
The last Pacific storm in a weeklong series is expected to douse an already-soaked California and forecasters say the state is still at risk for dangerous mudslides in burn areas and blizzards in the high Sierras.
Here in the Bay Area, hail is being reported in areas including Walnut Creek.
