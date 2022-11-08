(KRON) — A storm hit the Bay Area early this week, causing residents of Oakland and South San Francisco to report hail on Tuesday night. You can watch a video of hail in Oakland above.

The National Weather Service said it expects scattered showers in the Bay Area Tuesday night, but there is a slight chance for thunder as well.

NWS issued a “special weather statement” for San Ramon, Danville and Moraga in the East Bay. There is a threat of hail and 30 mph winds in that area, and residents are advised to seek shelter.

Despite the Election Day weather, voter turnout in the Bay Area was solid. Election officials in San Francisco, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties reported roughly a 30 percent voter turnout early in the day.