Hair salons and malls allowed to reopen in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Barbershops, hair salons and malls will be allowed to reopen with precautions on Monday in Sonoma County.

This decision comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom revised health orders in a press conference on Friday.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy is a new blueprint for reducing COVID-19 in California. The new framework still restricts indoor operations at restaurants, gyms, and museums.

“We feel comfortable in opening up this sector of our economy as the data show we’ve had only a handful of cases from indoor salons,” said Dr. Sundarai Mase.

“But we still have a ways to go before we will be able to move to the next tier and allow more activities to reopen under the state’s blueprint,” Dr. Mase added.

Community members are encouraged to go to covid19.ca.gov to track where their county stands with COVID-19 restrictions.

