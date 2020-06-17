Hair salons, barbershops, churches reopen in Contra Costa County

NAPA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: Hair stylist Kayla Van Dyke cuts a customer’s hair at The Parlor on May 27, 2020 in Napa, California. Hair salons have been given the green light to open in California by Gov. Gavin Newsom with safety measures in place for both customers and workers. It is up to each individual county to decide if they will allow hair salons to reopen under the new guidelines. San Benito, Napa and Solano are among a handful of counties that will see hair salons and barbershops reopening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Starting Wednesday, hair salons, barbershops and churches in Contra Costa County will be allowed to reopen.

But don’t expect your experience to look a lot like it did the last time you visited, before the stay-at-home orders were put into effect.

New state guidelines demand that staff stay home if they are sick, and ask everyone to frequently wash hands and all surfaces.

There also may be temperature checks for staff, and face coverings are required.

Stylists will not be allowed to see multiple clients at one time.

Additionally, salons cannot have waiting areas, no drinks, and even no blow drying.

Under the new order, as many as 100 people can attend a funeral or other religious service at an indoor place of worship, in line with the state’s health guidance.

It also increases the number of swimmers who may share a pool to 1 person per 75 square feet, as allowed by the state.

Contra Costa County health officials say even though shelter-in-place orders are easing, they are asking people to protect themselves as much as possible and stay home whenever they can.

At last check, there were more than 2,000 confirmed cases in the county, with 49 total deaths.

