Hair salons, barbershops reopen for outdoor services in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After a nearly 6-month closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, some San Francisco businesses will be able to resume outdoor operations Tuesday.
Businesses and services that can reopen outdoors include:
- Hair salons
- Barbershops
- Nail salons
- Massages
Gyms and fitness centers will be able to reopen on Sept. 9.
Only services where both clients and providers can wear face masks at all times will be allowed to resume.
To learn more about the amended reopening public health guidance, click here.
On Monday, indoor malls were given the green light to reopen in every Bay Area county except San Francisco and Alameda.
