Hair salons still not allowed to reopen under revised shelter in place

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “Just being at home alone with no certainty of when this is going to end is obviously so scary and sad,” Shanna Running said.

A local business owner is disappointed after learning hair salons are still not allowed to reopen under a revised shelter in place order.

For many businesses like hair salons, this is a very difficult time.

They’re completely shut down and don’t have any other way to operate right now.

Now they learned this will be the case for at least another month.

“I kind of saw it coming. I think it’s probably for the best but rent just keeps coming every month with zero income,” Running said.

Shanna Running was forced to close her San Francisco hair salon in March because of the shelter in place order.

Just three months prior, she became a business owner and opened Monarch Salon.

“I was just on cloud nine, like booked solid. Best case scenario so it’s been weird to going from at the top of the game to just nothing,” Running said.

Now, no more hair appointments and expenses are building.

“The loans are for more established businesses. They want you to show your taxes and stuff from last year so since we’re new, we don’t really qualify for any of that and then obviously the expense of coming up with a new business six months ago so it’s been crazy,” Running said.

On Wednesday, Running learned that the revised shelter in place order is now extended until May 31 and salons aren’t on the list to re-open.

She says clients are also anxious to get back in the chairs.

“I have all these days where London gives us okay at the end of this month, at the end of this month so it’s been kinda nice to have that to hold onto so I’ve been rebooking everyone over and over again,” Running said.

Despite the extended orders, Running is staying positive, planning for re-open as soon as she gets the go ahead.

“I’ll ask them to wear masks. I’ll wear masks. Gloves for them. Gloves for me and then obviously we already do so much safety sanitation. I’ll be booking a little bit longer appointments to sanitize in between. Make people wait in their cars until the person has left,” Running said.

According to the governor’s 4 stages to re-open businesses, hair salons are included in stage three.

Right now we’re in stage 1 and it could be months before we move into the third stage.

Latest Stories: