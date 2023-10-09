HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — It’s a sure sign of autumn in Northern California. The 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off returns Monday in Half Moon Bay, and $30,000 is up for grabs if a world-record-setting pumpkin enters this year.

Organizers brought a new scale to Monday’s pumpkin weigh-off because they expect a pumpkin to weigh over 2,560 pounds, which was the winner last year.

The current world record sits at around 2,700 pounds for a pumpkin weighed in Italy in 2021. Contestants at Half Moon Bay hope to beat that, earning them $30,000 for a record breaker. If a record isn’t broken, the first-place pumpkin will still earn a hefty $9 per pound.

Early arrivals Monday were pumpkins from the Napa and Sacramento areas. However, the largest seen so far traveled from Minnesota.

The weighing of pumpkins is set to begin Monday around 7 a.m.