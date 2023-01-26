HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — One of the two Half Moon Bay farms targeted in Monday’s mass shooting has a history of violence flaring between workers.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff, seven Hispanic and Asian farmworkers were gunned down by their co-worker, 66-year-old Chunli Zhao of Half Moon Bay.

Sheriff Christina Corpus described the mass shooting as a horrific case of “workplace violence.” Prosecutors said Zhao was “angry at several co-workers over perceived mistreatment.”

Chunli Zhao appears in court on Jan. 25, 2023 facing seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. (Pool photo / Bay Area News Group)

Five victims were shot at California Terra Gardens, formerly known as Mountain Mushroom Farm, before Zhao drove to Concord Farms and allegedly murdered three more farmworkers, according to prosecutors. Only one victim survived.

California Terra Garden confirmed that Zhao was one of its employees.

Just six months before the worst mass shooting in San Mateo County’s history, another shooting happened at California Terra Gardens, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

One of the farm’s managers, 49-year-old Martin Medina, is currently behind bars in lieu of $5 million bail and facing attempted murder charges.

Medina lived in a trailer at California Terra Gardens, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On July 1 at 11:30 p.m., Medina threatened to kill his co-worker and his co-worker’s family who also lived on the farm in a trailer, prosecutors said.

“There was ongoing tension between them work-related,” prosecutors wrote. “The victim was in his home with his family when he heard (Medina) banging on his front door screaming he was going to kill the victim and his family.”

Police investigate the scene of a mass shooting on a farm in Half Moon Bay on Jan. 23, 2023. (Karl Mondon / Bay Area News Group via AP)

As Medina pulled on the trailer’s door handle, the 34-year-old victim held the door shut and told his family to hide. The victim looked out the window and saw Medina raising a handgun and pointing it at him, according to investigators.

Medina allegedly fired one shot through the door and no one was struck by the bullet. After firing the gun, Medina walked away and continued yelling that he planned to kill the victim, prosecutors wrote. San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the farm and found Medina walking a dog.

FBI officials walk towards the crime scene at California Terra Gardens, formerly known as Mountain Mushroom Farm, on Jan. 24, 2023, after a gunman killed several people at two agricultural businesses in Half Moon Bay, Calif. (AP Photo /Aaron Kehoe)

“He smelled of alcohol and denied any shooting,” prosecutors wrote. Deputies found blood just outside the victim’s trailer and they noticed that Medina had cuts on his hand.

Medina appeared in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Zhao made his first court appearance Wednesday to be arraigned on seven counts of murder, and one count of attempted murder. Zhao attempted to hide his face from KRON4’s TV camera positioned in the courtroom. He did not enter a plea and a judge denied granting bail.

County Supervisor Ray Mueller said Zhao lived in this farm shack. (Image courtesy Ray Mueller)

San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller said the farmworkers and their families were living in “deplorable” conditions on the farm.

“Viewed the crime scenes today in Half Moon Bay. Deplorable, heartbreaking living conditions. We must raise the quality of life of farm workers, now,” Mueller wrote. “One room dwellings. No insulation. No running water. I spoke with one farmworker today who said she slept with flood waters from the storms on the floor in her unit.”

Santa Clara County court records obtained by KRON4 revealed Zhao allegedly made death threats against his former boss in San Jose a decade ago.

“Mr. Zhao said to me, ‘Today I am going to kill you.’ He then took a pillow and started to cover my face and suffocate me,” his ex-boss wrote in a restraining order. According to the restraining order, Zhao threatened to kill his ex-boss if he didn’t give his job back and pay him for past paychecks.

A makeshift memorial for farm workers killed in a mass shooting is pictured in Half Moon Bay on January 25, 2023. (Photo by SAMANTHA LAUREY/ AFP via Getty Images)

David Oates, a spokesperson for California Terra Garden, told KRON4 that Monday’s violence was “shocking” and “no previous concerns about Zhao were raised to management.”

California Terra Garden wrote in a statement, “We remain shocked and grief-stricken over the senseless loss of four of our friends and long-time employees. As we fully cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation, we are marshaling resources to care for the loved ones of our team members who passed away from this horrific tragedy. Our staff, who tirelessly work to grow the finest agricultural food products, are like family to us. We will rally together to begin the long healing process. We make this solemn promise to them.”

The coroner identified the murder victims as:

Zhishen Liu, 73, of San Francisco

Qizhong Cheng, 66, of Half Moon Bay

Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, of Moss Beach

Yetao Bing, 43, residence unknown

Aixiang Zhang, 74, of San Francisco

Jingzhi Lu, 64, of Half Moon Bay

The seventh murder victim was identified in court records as Jose Romero Perez. His brother was also shot and is currently recovering in a trauma center.