(KRON) — Half Moon Bay High School was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat. Officials said the evacuation is out of an “abundance of caution” at the request of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials ask that no one comes to the school unless notified so police can investigate.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s officials said they had been hearing rumors of a bomb threat for the past few days. The school received a call about a bomb threat at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

They are investigating out of caution since it had become a big concern within the community but have deemed it not a credible threat.

Police said any threat made to public is taken seriously and anyone who is found making threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

This story is developing and will be updated.