(KRON) – A man accused of domestic violence has been arrested by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Iris Lane, in unincorporated Half Moon Bay, on the report of a domestic disturbance incident involving a man who broke the victim’s cell phone and fled the area on foot on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

The deputies located the suspect and detained him.

The suspect was identified as Luis Gongorachavez.

According to the police investigation, the victim tried to end the relationship with Gongorachavez and the suspect struck her in the head with his hat on Nov. 29.

On Nov. 30, Gongorachavez told the victim to drive him to a location. Gongorachavez got upset during the drive and broke her car stereo, according to police.

When the victim and suspect returned home, Gongorachavez took her cell phone, threw her onto the bed, pinned her down, and yelled at her, according to police. Subsequently, Gongorachavez then fled the house with her cell phone. When Gongorachavez returned, he smashed the phone on the concrete.

The victim also reported prior physical abuse, police said. The victim obtained an emergency protection order.

Gongorachavez was booked and charged with domestic violence, robbery, false imprisonment, and vandalism.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.