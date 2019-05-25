Half Moon Bay man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) - A 23-year-old man was arrested for the 2018 murder of his girlfriend in Half Moon Bay.

Authorities say on Feb. 22, 2018, at around 5:09 a.m. shots rang out inside a residence in the 200 block of Poplar Street.

Deputies arrived to find a woman, later identified as Kimberly Quiroz, lying inside the home suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Quiroz was transported to a hospital where she remained in critical condition. She succumbed to her injury on Mar. 3.

After a 15-month long investigation, deputies identified Quiroz's boyfriend, Tristan Cecil of Half Moon Bay, as the shooter.

Cecil was serving the remainder of a three-year sentence for the sale of narcotics at San Quentin State Prison.

On Friday he was transported to San Mateo County Jail where he was booked on an arrest warrant for homicide.

