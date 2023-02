REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect Chunli Zhao is due in court Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. to address some legal matters.

He has been charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay last month at two farming locations.

Authorities say Zhao was upset his boss wanted him to pay $100 to repair a damaged forklift.

Reportedly, Zhao has admitted to the killings.