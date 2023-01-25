HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Six of the seven Half Moon Bay farm workers who were murdered in a mass shooting two days ago were identified by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Coroner on Wednesday.

The coroner identified the victims killed as:

Zhishen Liu, 73, of San Francisco

Qizhong Cheng, 66, of Half Moon Bay

Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, of Moss Beach

Yetao Bing, 43, residence unknown

Aixiang Zhang, 74, of San Francisco

Jingzhi Lu, 64, of Half Moon Bay

The seventh murder victim’s identity was not released by the coroner because the victim’s family has not been notified yet.

Investigators said the victims were gunned down on two farms by Chunli Zhao, a 66-year-old Half Moon Bay resident who worked for one of the farms. An eighth shooting victim survived.

The San Mateo County Sheriff described the mass shooting as a horrific case of “workplace violence.” Victims included both Hispanic and Asian farm workers who ranged in ages from 43-74.

Marciano Martinez Jimenez was a manager at one of the farms, his brother said, and he never mentioned Zhao nor conflicts at work.

“I don’t understand why all this happened. He was a good person. He was polite and friendly with everyone. He never had any problems with anyone,” Servando Martinez Jimenez said in Spanish.

The General Consulate of Mexico in San Francisco confirmed that two of the deceased victims were Mexican nationals, as well as the surviving victim. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its condolences to the relatives for their irreparable loss and will continue to provide assistance and consular protection to affected people,” officials with the Consulate wrote.

Zhao will make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon to face seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, prosecutors said.

This breaking news story will be updated. Check back with KRON4 for updates.