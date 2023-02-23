HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — One month after seven lives were taken in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, KRON4 spoke to local leaders about how the tragic events impacted their community.

Mayor Deborah Penrose spoke with the sole survivor the shooting, Pedro Romero Perez. She said Perez was shot in the left cheek and has had several surgeries. For more from Penrose, watch the full interview above.

Vice Mayor Joaquin Jimenez

KRON4 also sat down with the city’s vice mayor, Joaquin Jimenez. “Still a lot of fear” is one way Jimenez described the current state of the Half Moon Bay community.

