HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — After being forced to shutdown for two years because of the pandemic, the Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival is back. Gargantuan pumpkins are coming in from all over the country to get weighed from 7 to 10 a.m. this morning at the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off.

The winning pumpkin will net its grower $9 a pound for their hard work.

Happening now. It’s back! After being shutdown for two years bc of pandemic, the half moon bay pumpkin festival is off and running. Many pumpkins will weigh over 2000 lbs. Winner gets $9/lb. FYI-pumpkins are not edible , they’re too watery pic.twitter.com/dGYa4DSOPu — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 10, 2022

“I actually spent $2 to $3 thousand dollars to grow my pumpkin and that is electricity, water, fertilizer and equipment,” pumpkin grower Mark Clementz said. “We spend money and we are not getting it back.”

The winning pumpkins typically come in at around 2,300 pounds or more, depending on the year and the grower of the pumpkin. This event is the lead up to the annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival which begins on Saturday, Oct. 15.