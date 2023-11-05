(KRON) The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Half Moon Bay resident for felony elder abuse.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Elderberry Road, in Unincorporated Half Moon Bay on Nov. 4 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Deputies were alerted that Ramon Ramirez Perez, 49, was allegedly threatening his elderly parents and was actively destroying their residence.

Upon deputies’ arrival, Ramirez Perez was heard yelling intelligibly in Spanish and was seen breaking the glass out of the windows, according to deputies. Ramirez Perez’s parents informed deputies that he was threatening to “kill his father by ripping his heart out of his chest” and that they believed he was on drugs, deputies said.

Deputies say they set up a perimeter to keep community members at a safe distance. SMCAlert was also sent to advise those in the surrounding area to avoid the ongoing incident. Deputies utilized a Spanish-speaking deputy to issue a series of announcements in English and Spanish using a patrol vehicle’s PA system ordering the suspect to surrender, deputies said. Ramirez Perez did not comply.

Deputies entered the residence, where Ramirez Perez was located inside his bedroom armed with a makeshift weapon. Ramirez Perez was taken into custody. During the arrest process, he caused a minor injury to one of the deputies.

Ramirez Perez was transported to the area hospital for psychological evaluation. After Ramirez Perez was cleared, he was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility and was charged with elder abuse, criminal threats, battery on emergency personnel, obstruction and resistance, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.