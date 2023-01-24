HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — The suspected gunman that shot and killed seven people Tuesday in Half Moon Bay is expected to be in court for the initial felony arraignment on Wednesday afternoon, according to the District Attorney’s office.

The suspect currently in custody for the shooting in Chunli Zhao, 67, of Half Moon Bay.

The DA’s office said they expect to file charges against Zhao Wednesday morning. Zhao is due at the Hall of Justice in Redwood City at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Chunli Zhao was arrested in the parking lot of the sheriff’s Half Moon Bay Substation more than two hours after the shooting. (San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said Zhao hit two separate agricultural facilities. He is believed to have worked at one of them, according to Half Moon Bay Sheriff Christina Corpus.

Authorities said they do not have a motive for the shooting yet. At this point, he is believed to have acted alone.

Zhao was located in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Half Moon Bay substation by a sheriff’s deputy and taken into custody a little more than two hours after the shooting. The semi-automatic handgun believed to be used in the shooting was found in his vehicle, according to officials.