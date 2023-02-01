REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office recovered nine ounces of methamphetamine from a visitor at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on Wednesday, SMCSO announced.

Police said Leslie Romero-Silva, 23, of Santa Clara, was attempting to visit an inmate when police found the drugs on her. She entered the facility at about 7:00 p.m. and walked past signs stating it is illegal to bring a controlled substance into a California jail.

“I am proud to lead such a professional group of people and organization. The Sheriff’s Office takes pride in providing a safe environment for the San Mateo County Community, including those in our custody,” said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus.

Romero-Silva was arrested and is being held in jail on a $50,000 bond.

All visitors to the facility are searched before they can enter.