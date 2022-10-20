Authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly set Halloween decorations on fire (Piedmont Police Department).

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Police are looking for a suspect who lit Halloween decorations on fire in the yard of two homes Thursday morning, the Piedmont Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers found wooden pallets on fire at 4:21 a.m. in the ACE Hardware parking lot on Grand Avenue.

That fire was extinguished, police said. Hours later, between 7:00-7:30 a.m., officers received a call about Halloween decorations lit on fire at two homes in the area of Wildwood and Sierra avenues.

No one was injured in the incidents. There was “minimal” property damage in all the events, according to police.

These incidents are being investigated by both the Piedmont Police and Fire departments. The suspect is still at large, and police say anyone with information is encouraged to call Piedmont Police at 510-420-3000.