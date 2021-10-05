Halloween decoration gets mistaken for pet tarantula in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Bay Area residents are starting to put up their Halloween decorations.

One realistic decoration led to a concerned citizen reporting it on Tuesday in San Mateo.

The Peninsula Humane Society received a report that a tarantula was on a rooftop.

An officer with animal rescue control arrived to find that it would be an easier rescue than expected.

Buffy Martin Tarbox from the humane society said that the officer climbed up the stairs to get to the roof and laughed noticing that the tarantula was actually a Halloween decoration.

The officer put the decoration in a box that they use for catching tarantulas and bats, pretending it was real. When she came down the stairs, she joked that it was real until it was known that it was fake.

We received a call from a person concerned that a pet Tarantula was stranded on a roof top. Our Animal Rescue & Control staff arrived to rescue the spider, but it was actually a Halloween decoration, not a pet Tarantula requiring our help 🤣 🕷 pic.twitter.com/d0PjxdIjE1 — PHS/SPCA (@PeninsulaHumane) October 4, 2021

The homeowners told the officer that they did not know the decoration was there.

Tarbox told KRON4 that it had been there for a while and was never taken down from last year.

The Animal Rescue Control Center said that this rarely happens but they have received calls about a bird being stuck in the wall and it turned out to be the fire alarm chirping due to low batteries.

Another situation they have responded to was a person reporting an alligator spotting — It turned out to be a plastic alligator.